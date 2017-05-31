play
Watch Newsround

General election 2017: What kids would do if they were prime minister

Last updated at 09:27
If I were Prime Minister graphic logo

There's a general election coming up on 8 June, where adults will vote to decide who will run the UK.

Although kids aren't able to vote, the choices made at the election will have a big impact on the lives of all children across the country.

But what would you do if you were prime minister for the day?

Check out what kids across the UK had to say!

Clacton-on-Sea, England
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
If I were Prime Minister: Clacton kids share their ideas
Edinburgh, Scotland
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
If I were Prime Minister: Edinburgh kids share their ideas
Middlesbrough, England
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
If I were Prime Minister: Middlesbrough kids share their ideas
Bangor, Northern Ireland
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
If I were Prime Minister: Bangor kids share their ideas
St Helens, England
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
If I were Prime Minister: St Helens kids share their ideas
Bridgend, Wales
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
If I were Prime Minister: Bridgend kids share their ideas
Swindon, England
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
If I were Prime Minister: Swindon kids share their ideas
Bromsgrove, England
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
If I were Prime Minister: Bromsgrove kids share their ideas

More like this

Newsround election graphic
play
2:06

General election 2017: What do the words all mean?!

Whitney and a polling station sign
play
1:25

General election 2019: How do people vote in an election?

Top Stories

Owen-Farrell-Siya-Kolisi.

Five things you need to know about the Rugby World Cup Final

comments
england-rugby-players.

We want your good luck messages for England rugby players!

comments
5
son-and-dad-with-pumpkins.

Here's what to do with your leftover pumpkin

comments
Newsround Home