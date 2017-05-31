It's not long now until the UK will vote in the general election. Adults will pick an MP to represent them in the Houses of Parliament.

But what is an MP? Hacker has been finding out more about how to become an MP by trying to become one himself!

He's been learning all about policies, how to convince people to vote for him and has even been put through his paces on TV.

Watch his best bits in the video above and then head to Newsround's guide to find out more.