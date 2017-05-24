play
Watch Newsround

Children remember Manchester attack victims

Thousands of people have gathered by Manchester Town Hall to remember the victims of Monday night's .

Children and adults lit candles, put down flowers and held a minute's silence in tribute, on Tuesday evening.

Events were also held in other cities.

Greater Manchester Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said he was heartened to hear about the acts of kindness from emergency service workers and normal people.

He said: "The people of Greater Manchester showed the people of the world how much we care, how much we care about one another, and how much we care for those in need."

Martin was at the vigil and has more...

Watch more videos

Video

Children remember Manchester attack victims

Video

'You don't know what'll be in the cupboard in the school holidays'

Video

Esport expert Frankie Ward's top gaming advice

Video

How was the Earth made?

Video

Watch: 11-year-old skateboarder with some serious skills

Video

FaZe Clan gets its first female pro-gamer

Video

Why are insects so amazing?

Video

'Why I'm glad that I have alopecia'

Video

London's Olympic history

Video

What's on Boris Johnson's to-do list?

Video

Who is Boris Johnson and what does he stand for?

Video

Put yourself on the Moon with CBBC Buzz

Video

The best weird and wacky bugs

Video

A look back at Nelson Mandela's life

Top Stories

Person-praying-in-El-Paso-Texas

Two shooting attacks in America in one day

upset

Advice if you're upset by the news

Fizzy-drinks

Energy drink ban in Scotland's sports centres

Newsround Home