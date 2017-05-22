10 of the most colourful places to live

Another waterside wonder is the beautiful harbour of Nyhavn in Copenhagen, which is the capital city of Denmark. Nyhavn was originally built as a busy fishing port. Ships from all over the world would dock here so merchants could buy and sell their goods, and rest their sea legs. Today, many of the buildings have been renovated and there are lots of smart restaurants. Many famous artists have lived here and the famous fairytale writer Hans Christian Andersen also made it his home.