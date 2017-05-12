General election 2017: Who are the UK political party leaders?

The UK's party leaders are trying to convince adults to vote for them at the general election - but who are they?

May, Wood, Sturgeon, Lucas, Bartley, Nuttall, Farron and Corbyn - eight names you will be hearing lots of in the run up to the UK's general election.

On 8 June, adults up and down the country will choose which politician, and which party, they want to be in power for the next five years.

But just who are the party leaders, who are playing such a big part in the UK's closest election race for decades?

Here is everything you need to know about each person - all in one place.

Theresa May

PA

Who is she?

The Prime Minister and the leader of the Conservative Party. She's 60, was born in Eastbourne, England, and grew up in Oxfordshire.

Where did she go to school?

She went to a grammar school before heading on to Wheatley Park Comprehensive, a state school in Oxford. She then studied Geography at Oxford University.

Family

Married Philip May in 1980.

Any jobs before becoming a politician?

Theresa started in politics by stuffing envelopes at her local Conservative club but her first job was at the Bank of England.

Career highlight?

In 2016, she became the UK's second female Prime Minister after Margaret Thatcher, who held the top job from 1979 to 1990.

What you might not know about her

Theresa May loves cricket and cooking - she owns 100 recipe books.

She is also a big fan of fashion with photographers always snapping shots of her stylish shoes.

Jeremy Corbyn

Who is he?

Leader of the Labour Party, which is the main opposition party to the current government. He's 67 and was born in Chippenham, south-west England.

Where did he go to school?

Jeremy went to a private primary school before going to Adams' Grammar School in Shropshire after passing his 11-plus exams. He started a course at North London Polytechnic but later dropped out.

Family

Lives with his third wife Laura Alvarez in London. He has three sons from an earlier marriage.

Any jobs before becoming a politician?

He worked for trade unions, which are organisations that want to make things better for people in their workplace.

Career highlight?

Being elected the Labour party leader in 2015, and again a year later after another contest.

What you might not know about him

Jeremy Corbyn is a fan of Arsenal football club.

He's a vegetarian, makes his own jam and has won parliamentary beard of the year a record seven times.

Tim Farron

Getty Images

Who is he?

He is the leader of the Liberal Democrats. He's 46 and was born in Preston, England.

Where did he go to school?

Tim went to Lostock Hall High School, a state school in Lancashire. He then went to Newcastle University to study politics.

Family

He lives with his wife Rosemary and four children in Cumbria, north-west England.

Any jobs before becoming a politician?

Tim worked for Lancaster University and St Martin's College, Ambleside, before he became an MP in Westminster.

Career highlight?

One of only eight Liberal Democrat MPs to survive the last general election in 2015, after the party spent five years in power with the Conservatives in a coalition government. (What does 'coalition' mean? - Find out here)

What you might not know about him

In the 1980s, Tim was part of a rock band which went through various names including Fred the Girl.

He's also a strong believer in Christianity.

Nicola Sturgeon

Getty Images

Who is she?

The leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) and the first female First Minister of Scotland. She's 46 and was born in Ayrshire, south-west Scotland.

Where did she go to school?

Greenwood Academy, a state school in North Ayrshire, and the University of Glasgow.

Family

She lives in Glasgow with her husband Peter. They have been married since 2010.

Any jobs before becoming a politician?

Nicola was a lawyer before focusing on politics full-time.

Career highlight?

Becoming a household name during the Scottish independence referendum alongside former SNP leader Alex Salmond. She also led the SNP to a historic general election result winning 56 seats in the House of Commons in 2015.

What you might not know about her

She became a member of the SNP at the age of 16.

Paul Nuttall

PA

Who is he?

The leader of UK Independence Party (UKIP). He's 40 and was born in Bootle, England.

Where did he go to school?

He went to Savio High School, a Roman Catholic state school. After studying history, Paul trained to be a teacher at the University of Central Lancashire.

Family

He was married and has a child.

Any jobs before becoming a politician?

Paul taught history to students at Liverpool Hope University for two years.

Career highlight?

UKIP have always wanted the UK to leave a club of countries called the European Union. Last year, adults across the country voted to leave the EU in a special referendum vote.

What you might not know about him

Paul played youth football for Tranmere Rovers and says he dreamed of a professional career.

After university, he spent time living and working in Barcelona, Spain.

Jonathan Bartley and Caroline Lucas

Green Party Handout

Who are they?

The two co-leaders of the Green Party of England and Wales. Caroline is 56 and was born in Malvern, England. Jonathan is 45-years-old and grew up in London.

Where did they go to school?

Jonathan went to Dulwich College, a private school in London, followed by the London School of Economics.

Caroline was a student at the private boarding school, Malvern Girls' College. She then studied English Literature at the University of Exeter.

Family

Caroline has been married to Richard since 1991, and they have two sons.

Jonathan is a dad to three kids and he's married to Lucy.

Any jobs before becoming politicians?

He worked at the UK Parliament as a researcher for a number of years for various parties.

She has worked for the charity Oxfam and joined the Green Party in 1986, beginning as a press officer.

Career highlights?

Caroline Lucas is the Green Party's first Member of Parliament ever representing the area of Brighton Pavilion. She and Jonathan were both made the Green Party co-leaders in 2016.

What you might not know about them

Jonathan spends his free time performing with his band, the Mustangs.

Caroline loves walking with her family and their chocolate Labrador dog, Harry.

Leanne Wood

PA

Who is she?

The leader of Plaid Cymru, who want Wales to become an independent country. She's 45 and was born in Rhondda, Wales.

Where did she go to school?

She studied at Tonypandy Comprehensive School and the University of Glamorgan.

Family

She lives with her partner Ian, and her daughter.

Any jobs before becoming a politician?

Leanne worked as a probation officer, a support worker and a tutor at Cardiff University before she was elected as a politician.

Career highlight?

She was elected leader of the party in March 2012.

What you might not know about her

She is learning to speak the Welsh language.