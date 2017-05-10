Drayton Manor closed after incident

Dave Charles Police Car at Drayton Manor Theme Park

Drayton Manor theme park in Staffordshire, England, has been closed after an incident.

An 11-year-old girl fell into the water from the Splash Canyon ride on Tuesday 9th May. She was taken to hospital but she sadly died.

The Park say they are remaining closed today as a "mark of respect".

The school attended by the girl is also closed today.

The Splash Canyon ride has up to 21 boats that hold 6 people. All children must be with an adult when they ride on it.

Specially trained police officers are supporting the girl's family and an investigation is trying to find out exactly what happened.