play
Watch Newsround

Nigeria Chibok girls: 82 released after three years

Last updated at 12:39
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Watch Ricky's report about the schoolgirls freed in Nigeria

More than 80 schoolgirls are back home with their families this week, three years after they were taken from their school in Nigeria, Africa.

276 girls were taken by an extreme Islamist group called Boko Haram in 2014.

The Nigerian government say 82 girls were released over the weekend after talks with the extremist group.

The girls were sent to a secret location in the capital city of Abuja to be looked after by officials.

Click here for advice if you're upset by the news

What happened to the Chibok girls?
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari, pictured sitting among the 82 rescued Chibok girls during a reception ceremony at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, on 7 May, 2017AFP
The 82 girls were taken to Abuja to meet Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari after their rescue on Saturday

On 14 April 2014, 276 schoolgirls, aged 16 to 18, were kidnapped as they were preparing for their exams in a boarding school.

They were in the north of the country, an area called Chibok, Borno state. Parts of that area are dangerous because of fighting between the Islamic extremist group Boko Haram and the government of Nigeria.

Boko Haram took the girls because they are against children - especially girls - getting an education, like they do in the UK.

Families of the girls who went missing have continued to campaign for their freedomAFP/Getty Images
Families of the girls who went missing have continued to campaign for their freedom

At the time people all over the world who were shocked by the story and they started a campaign called #BringBackOurGirls.

Many of the girls have managed to escape or been freed since then, but more than 100 are still missing.

More like this

276 schoolgirls were taken from a school in Chibok, Nigeria in 2014

Twenty-one Chibok schoolgirls released

The Chibok girls in a Boko Haram video released in May 2014

Missing Nigerian girl found after being kidnapped by Boko Haram

Protest sign saying Bring Back Our Girls

Malala Yousafzai: Kidnapped Nigerian girls must be found

Malala Yousafzai holds up a sign saying Bring Back Our Girls
play
1:57

Malala: Nigeria 'must keep looking' for missing schoolgirls

upset

Advice if you're upset by the news

Top Stories

Fizzy-drinks

Energy drink ban in Scotland's sports centres

Meghan-Markle.

It's Meghan's birthday!

comments
1
habitable-zone-nasa

Nasa's Tess discovers Earth-like planet

Newsround Home