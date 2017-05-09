Nigeria Chibok girls: 82 released after three years

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Watch Ricky's report about the schoolgirls freed in Nigeria

More than 80 schoolgirls are back home with their families this week, three years after they were taken from their school in Nigeria, Africa.

276 girls were taken by an extreme Islamist group called Boko Haram in 2014.

The Nigerian government say 82 girls were released over the weekend after talks with the extremist group.

The girls were sent to a secret location in the capital city of Abuja to be looked after by officials.

What happened to the Chibok girls?

AFP The 82 girls were taken to Abuja to meet Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari after their rescue on Saturday

On 14 April 2014, 276 schoolgirls, aged 16 to 18, were kidnapped as they were preparing for their exams in a boarding school.

They were in the north of the country, an area called Chibok, Borno state. Parts of that area are dangerous because of fighting between the Islamic extremist group Boko Haram and the government of Nigeria.

Boko Haram took the girls because they are against children - especially girls - getting an education, like they do in the UK.

AFP/Getty Images Families of the girls who went missing have continued to campaign for their freedom

At the time people all over the world who were shocked by the story and they started a campaign called #BringBackOurGirls.

Many of the girls have managed to escape or been freed since then, but more than 100 are still missing.