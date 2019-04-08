play
Pictures: Newsround's perfect celebrations

Wolves player Raul Jimenez wore a WWE style mask to celebrate his goal against Watford at Wembley. Check out the other ways sports stars have celebrated wins.
Wolves player Raul Jimenez wore a mask to celebrate his goal against Watford at Wembley. The special Wolves-themed mask was given to him as a gift by fellow Mexican, WWE superstar Sin Cara. Nice one.
Raul JimenezGetty Images
This celebration by Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, Dele Alli, is brilliant because it confused everyone so much. Can you master his trick?
Dele Alli celebrating a goalGetty Images
Normally winners hold up a flag, trophy or medal to celebrate, but this New Zealand athlete chose something a bit different. It's fitting though because Sam Webster's a cyclist and bagged gold in the Men's Sprint Final at the Commonwealth Games 2018.
Sam Webster holds a bike above his headGetty Images
England footy forward, Ellen White, from Birmingham City football club likes to do this move when she scores a goal. We have no idea why but we see you Ellen!
Ellen WhiteGetty Images
When Spanish tennis champ Rafael Nadal wins a trophy he likes to to give it a little nibble... his poor teeth, ouch.
Rafael Nadal,Getty Images
Here's how Australian weightlifter Francois Etoundi likes to celebrate a good lift. Check him out, mid-flip, during the 77kg final of the Commonwealth Games 2018. He came third despite having an injured shoulder. Nice one.
Francois Etoundi mid-flipGetty Images
British Olympic Gold medallist Mo Farah may have started his trademark move, The Mobot, back at the London Olympics in 2012 but it's still a classic celebration.
Mo FarahGetty Images
Usain Bolt, the fastest man in the world, has a celebration that is almost as famous as he is. This man with eight (yes, eight!) Olympic gold medals dominated the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, 2012's London Olympics and 2016's Rio Olympics in Brazil. What a legend.
Usain BoltGetty Images

comments
comments
