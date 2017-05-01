A General Election artist? What's that all about?

Adam Dant/Hales Gallery The leaders of the UK's major political parties were sketched at a televised debate filmed in Salford

There will be a general election on Thursday, 8 June. But did you know that there is an official election artist?

They follow the election closely then create a piece of art in response to how the election made them feel.

The artist selected for this year is sculptor Cornelia Parker. She is the first woman to do the job.

PA Sculptor Cornelia Parker is the UK's fifth official election artist

The piece of art she creates will be put with others from previous elections - the idea is that we will be able to follow the history of Parliament through art.

One artist has been chosen for every election since 2001, that's 5 artists so far.

Sketcher Adam Dant was the official artist for the last General Election in 2015.

He drew the picture at the top of this page.

He followed the Party Leaders around and drew them as they made speeches or had interviews.

Cornelia Parker is a famous UK sculptor.

She built these amazing clocks that hang in St Pancras Station in London.

Getty Images Cornelia Parker designed the two clocks for St Pancras Station in London - the sculpture is called "One More Time"

Previous election artists

◾2015 - Adam Dant

◾2010 - Simon Roberts

◾2005 - David Godbold

◾2001 - Jonathan Yeo