What links athletics to a bee and a hedgehog

A hedgehog and a bee have been selected as the official mascots for this summer's major athletics and para-athletics events in London.

Whizbee the Bee will be the official mascot of the World Para Athletics Championships, and Hero the Hedgehog is the official mascot of the IAAF World Championships.

The pair were selected from over 4,000 entries to a competition run by the two events' organisers and CBBC's Blue Peter.

Newsround spoke to the winning designer, seven-year-old Ellie from the West Midlands.

