Spain's largest garden maze has officially opened to the public.

The maze is 5,000 square metres, which is almost half the size of a football pitch.

It's made up of 4,000 trees and has been created in the village of Villapresente in northern Spain.

The owner Emilio Perez says it takes about an hour to get to the middle.

Pictures courtesy of Pura Aventura