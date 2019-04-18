Pink Moon: Why the moon on Friday won't actually be pink

AFP/Getty Images

The full moon in April - known as the Pink Moon - will rise this week on Good Friday, 19 April.

Skygazers should be able to spot it from 8.05am (British Summer Time).

But will the moon actually be pink?

Why is it called the Pink Moon?

A full moon occurs every 29.5 days

In many cultures, including Native American tribes, people named the full moons throughout the year as a way to keep track of time.

So although April's full moon is known as the Pink Moon, don't expect it to look particularly pink!

It's named after pink flowers called wild ground phlox, which bloom in early spring and appear throughout the United States and Canada.

It is also called the Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon and the Fish Moon in other parts of the world.

Why is the Pink Moon special?

The Pink Moon will rise on Tuesday at 7.08am (British Summer Time)

April's full moon marks important festivals and holidays for people around the world too.

The date of Easter is the first Sunday following the full moon, which itself follows the spring equinox. This year Easter falls on 16 April, a week after the Pink Moon.

Hindus celebrate the birth of Hanuman in India in a festival called Hanuman Jayanti.

The April full moon will also mark the beginning of Jewish Passover.