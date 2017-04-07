US forces have launched missile attacks on Syria, a country in the Middle East.

The attacks were aimed at forces that support Syria's President Assad.

The American President, Donald Trump ordered the attacks because he believes that President Assad was behind a chemical weapons attack in Syria last week.

There has been a war in Syria for more than 6 years. Learn more about it with Newsround's guide.

Here is what we know so far about the attacks.