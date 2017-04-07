US launches missile attacks on Syria

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Watch for more on the American missile attacks on Syria

US forces have launched missile attacks on Syria, a country in the Middle East.

The attacks were aimed at forces that support Syria's President Assad.

The American President, Donald Trump ordered the attacks because he believes that President Assad was behind a chemical weapons attack in Syria last week.

US Pool

He said that he ordered "a targeted military strike on the airfield in Syria from where the chemical attack was launched.

It is in this vital national security interest of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons"

The Syrian army say six people have been killed in the missile attack.

Getty Images The cruise missiles were fired from US ships in the Mediterranean

President Assad says that he didn't have anything to do with the chemical weapons attack.

The UK government says it fully supports the US missile strikes on Syria.

Russia has condemned the missile attacks.

