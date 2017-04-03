play
Brexit: What's the deal with Gibraltar?

Now that the UK has officially started the process for the UK to leave the European Union (EU), politicians are having many important conversations about what happens next.

Leaders need to decide how the UK will work with other EU countries in the future, and how things like trade and immigration will work.

As part of these discussions, a place called Gibraltar is being talked about.

But where is it and why is it important? Watch Jenny's report to find out.

Brexit: What's the deal with Gibraltar?

