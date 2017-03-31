play
What is life like for children in Syria now?

The war in Syria, a country in the Middle East, has been going on for seven years.

Different groups who can't agree on the way the country should be run have been fighting against each other.

Life has changed a lot for children living here. Many have had to leave Syria and and many of those who's families stayed have had to stop going to school because it wasn't safe.

A team of BBC journalists went to the city of Homs to find out what life is like for the families who are still living there.

If you want to understand more about what's happening in Syria, you can read Newsround's guide here.

