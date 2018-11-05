8 sporting statue shockers: Mohamed Salah statue mocked by fans

Unknown The new statue showing Mohamed Salah in his signature pose is being mocked by fans across the world

A new statue of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been unveiled in his home country of Egypt - and it's got everybody talking for all of the wrong reasons.

The statue shows Salah in his signature celebration pose with his arms outstretched to the crowd, but many feel it hasn't quite hit the mark and looks absolutely nothing like him. Oh dear!

Many fans have been comparing it to an unfortunate statue of Ronaldo that was mocked for not looking anything like him either.

ALLSPORT/Getty Images Here is Mohamed Salah celebrating with his arms outstretched - but we're not sure the new statue looks much like this!

So we thought we'd take a look back at some wonderfully awful sporting statue shockers - and there have been plenty...

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

Firts up, here is the offending item to which Mohamed Salah's statue is being rather unfortunately compared.

Look at that! It was revealed in 2017 at a ceremony to name an airport after him on the Portuguese island of Madeira.

2. Michael Essien

Do you remember Chelsea's star midfielder Michael Essien?

The Ghana player made 256 appearances at Stamford Bridge between 2005 and 2014, helping the Blues to win nine trophies, including two Premier League titles.

At the start of 2018, a new statue of him caused quite the stir. Take a look...

PA/Getty images Michael, is that you?

Shown in Chelsea's blue home strip, Essien looks all out of proportion and more like he's falling over than actually kicking a ball.

Probably not the look a football superstar is going for...

3. Diego Maradona

Yet another sporting legend who has been ridiculed by a statue is someone who many football writers, players and fans think is one of the greatest players of all time. He was in fact joint Fifa Player of the 20th Century with Brazilian great Pelé.

That's right - even Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona isn't safe from a dodgy statue.

This 12-foot-high statue of him holding the 1986 World Cup is meant to show him when he was the 25-year-old captain and led Argentina to victory in Mexico.

EPA/Getty Images Do you see the likeness?

But some people have said they think it looks more like somebody's grandma. Probably not quite what the artist was going for!

Maradona unveiled the statue himself but he didn't say what he thought of it. What do you reckon?!

4. Andy Murray

You can see who this statue is meant to be. He's standing right beside it. But we're not sure we'd have known that without this clue!

Would you know who this statue was meant to be?!

Getty Images Do we reckon he's chuffed with this statue or not?

The statue is of the tennis ace dressed as a Chinese warrior ahead of the Shanghai Masters in 2011.

But some people thought the face looked less like Andy and more like Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

5. Michael Jackson

Okay, so not a sporting star himself, but it was still a sporting statue shocker of sorts.

The pop legend was a huge fan of statues being made of him (who wouldn't be?!). He even once floated a huge statue of himself down the river Thames in London.

After his death in 2009, this statue was put up outside Fulham Football Club by the team's then-chairman Mohamed Al Fayed who was good friends with the singer.

But like with the other statues on this list, people weren't hugely impressed by it.

Getty Images The King of Pop was a Fulham flop

It was moved in 2013 and is now outside the National Football Museum in Manchester.

6. David Beckham

David Beckham is known for many things in addition to his glittering football career.

For one, he has done lots of modelling, which has often featured him parading around in his underwear.

So as part of an advertising campaign, a silver statue of the former England football captain in his underpants was put on show in New York

Getty Images Is is David Beckham or the next member of the Avengers?

It was supposed to be a clever joke but in the end most people were laughing at it rather than laughing with it.

We wonder if David himself saw the funny side...

7. Zinedine Zidane

The football superstars with shocking statues just keep on coming (yep, we really could do this all day).

This time, it's Zinedine Zidane - a true legend who won the Champions League with Real Madrid, the World Cup in 1998 and Euro 2000 with France.

He also won the World Player of the Year Award three times and not too long ago stepped down as the manager of Real Madrid.

But this statue shows the former France captain during one of his worst moments - when he was sent off in the World Cup Final in 2006 against Italy.

Getty Images We're not sure that this is the moment of his football career that Zinedine Zidane would like to have immortalised in a statue

He butted Italy defender Marco Materazzi in the chest and was given a red card.

Would you really want this immortalised in a statue?! Well, too late now!