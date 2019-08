A powerful cyclone carrying winds of up to 163 miles per hour has battered the coast of Queensland, Australia.

Cyclone Debbie, a 'monster' category four storm, has left at least 45,000 homes without power and damaged buildings, although it is too early to say how many.

The huge storm is moving inland with its power decreasing but could cause damage for hours yet.

Watch Leah's report to find out more.