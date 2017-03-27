Mental health: Questions answered by an expert

BBC Radio 1's Dr Radha explains why it is so important to look after our mental health.

When people say mental health, they are talking about how people think and feel, and how they are coping with things that are happening in their life.

As Dr Radha explains, it's perfectly normal for us to feel worried or anxious from time to time, but when those feelings don't go away, that's when you might be struggling with a mental health problem.

Poet and author Michael Rosen explores how it is really important that people feel they can talk about issues like this in this guide.

