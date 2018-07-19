What is a mental health problem?

This week, Newsround is talking all about mental health and mental health problems.

When people say mental health, they are talking about how people think and feel, and how they are coping with things that are happening in their life.

It is completely normal to feel sad, angry or worried from time to time. But when those feelings won't go away and they start to really affect day-to-day life, that is when there can be a problem.

Many people can find it difficult to open up when they are struggling with their mental health.

Read this guide to find out more about why it's really important that people feel they can talk about mental health problems, and to get advice if you feel that it is something that's affecting you.