Westminster attack: BBC security expert Frank Gardner explains

The BBC's Security Correspondent Frank Gardner has been talking to Newsround about the serious incident at Westminster in London on Wednesday.

How serious was this attack?

This is the most serious terrorist attack on London since the 7/7 bombings in 2005.

How are the police responding to the incident?

The police reacted extremely quickly, ending this attack before any more people were hurt. A friend of mine actually gave first aid to the stabbed policeman before the helicopter arrived.

How rare is this type of incident? Should we be worried?

This is very rare, although the Government has been warning for some time to expect something like this. The chances of any of you, as an individual, getting caught up in a terrorist attack are microscopically small.

