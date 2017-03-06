South Lakes Safari Zoo could close

AP

A zoo in Cumbria, north-west England, could close after the owner was refused permission to keep it running.

It comes after nearly 500 animals at South Lakes Safari Zoo died over four years.

Local officials have said they don't think the zoo's conservation plans are good enough.

The zoo's owner has 28 days to appeal against the decision. If there's no appeal, then it's expected that the zoo will shut down.

Inspectors found the animals weren't being looked after properly, and there were problems with housing and overcrowding.

A keeper also died at the zoo in 2013.

South Lakes Safari Zoo opened in 1994 and has more than 1,500 animals, including giraffes and rare birds.