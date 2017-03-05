Amazing pictures from the America Samoa ocean expedition
Check out these amazing pics of some of the unusual creatures found on the American Samoa research expedition
The island of American Samoa, sits in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, near to Hawaii. It's a place that is protected by the US because of the rare sea creatures and plants that live there, like this colourful Scorpianfish.
NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research
Now, scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (or NOAA for short) are on a mission to explore the deep water areas of the American Samoa, to find out more about the plants and animals which live there, as not much is known about them. This bright coloured fish is a deepwater longtail red snapper, and is about one metre in length!
NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research
The expedition will take around three years, and the team of scientists taking part will use special equipment and robots to help them dive down to levels that humans couldn't go safely because of the pressure. This unusual creature is called a Featherstar.
NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research
The team are learning lots of new things from the expedition so far, which is helping them to understand the creatures which live there, like this ophiuroid brittle star, which scientists only thought lived on healthy coral, but in this picture, you can see it is sitting on a bare coral skeleton.
NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research
This is a Venus flytrap sea anemone, and like Venus flytraps on land, it catches its prey by closing its tentacles around them. The researchers think they have discovered lots of new species on the mission so far, like sea stars, sponges, feather sea stars, corals and molluscs, but they will need to run some tests first before they can confirm it.