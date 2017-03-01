play
'Keep the peace' - Kids on Northern Ireland election

There are elections taking place in Northern Ireland this week.

Northern Ireland is part of the UK, but it also has its own government which looks after things like schools and hospitals.

In the past, Northern Ireland was a place where there was lots of conflict and fighting but for nearly 20 years it has been much more peaceful.

In this report, two children from Belfast, Ryan and Kirsty, tell Newsround that they feel that it is important for their futures that the politicians in Northern Ireland work together for peace.

Newsround Home