play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 06:53

Pancake Day: One school's serious pancake flipping competition

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Newsround has been to one school that takes pancakes REALLY seriously...

These pupils are from Olney in Buckinghamshire, where it's believed the first pancake race started way back in 1445!

The school celebrates Pancake Day, or Shrove Tuesday, with its own annual pancake flipping competition.

How did Pancake Day start and what's so good about pancakes?

Watch the video to find out and see the pancake-flipping winner!

More like this
Hayley Hassall and Ricky Boleto making pancakes
1:18

How to make the perfect pancake

Pancake the duckling
0:28

Pancake the duckling loves life in office

Ice pancakes on River Dee
0:19

'Ice pancakes' form on River Dee in Aberdeenshire

Top Stories
A pug with its tongue out and a cartoon sun

How to keep your pets cool in the heat

Mesut Ozil

Germany crash out of the World Cup

Picture of lots of cigarettes in an ashtray

Should smoking be banned by the school gates?

Newsround Home