Pictures: Top five food fights around the world

Tomatoes, oranges and turnips? Food fights have become tradition in many places around the world. Take a look...
Crowds of people have been pelting each other with tomatoes in Spain. Every August people from all over the world come to the tomato throwing festival, La Tomatina. Some people bring goggles to protect their eyes from the flying fruit! The battle only lasts for one hour though. Phew!
JOSE JORDAN/AFP/Getty Images
In 2016, 22,000 people took part in the event in the village of Bunol, near Valencia. Trucks bring around 150 tonnes of tomatoes and the streets turn red. It's believed that the festival was inspired by a food fight between local children in 1945.
JOSE JORDAN/AFP/Getty Images
La Tomatina is not the only food throwing festival in Spain. In Piorna, people throw turnips at a man dressed up as Jarramplas during a festival for Saint Sebastian. No one is sure where this tradition comes from - some locals say that Jarramplas was a cattle thief and villagers punished him by pelting him with vegetables.
GERARD JULIEN/AFP/Getty Images
In Greece, this colourful tradition marks the start of the Christian period of Lent. Instead of using up flour by making pancakes before the 40 days of fasting before Easter, they start a flour war!
Reuters
These pictures were on 27 February in the port town of Galaxidi in Greece. Hopefully they saved some of the flour for pancakes!
Reuters
Then there's the Battle of the Oranges which takes place in Ivrea in the North of Italy. It lasts for three days...now that's a lot of oranges!
GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images
Every year, the locals split into two teams: the commoners and the noblemen. The event shows the commoners rebelling against the noblemen and their guards who ruled back in the Middle Ages.
GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images
And in the Spanish town of Ibi, people battle with flour and eggs. The tradition, which is more than 200 years old, sees two teams battling for power for one day every December. What an eggy mess!