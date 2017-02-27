play
From Syria to Sweden: One boy's journey

Meet 10-year-old Kava who, , has travelled to a new country in Europe to escape war.

Newsround first met him more than a year ago on the Greek island of Lesbos. His family had made a dangerous journey by boat to get there.

They continued travelling until they reached Sweden, where Kava and his family are now living.

Jenny went to catch up with him to see what life is like.

If you want to find out more about what life is like for Syrian child refugees, watch 'My Life: New Boys In Town' at 5.30pm on 13 March, CBBC.

