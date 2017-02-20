Meet the Polarstern, a German research ship that's going on the biggest, single Arctic research expedition ever planned!

At 120 metres long, it's a pretty big ship for a pretty huge mission.

The Polarstern will sail to the North Pole and will be left to get stuck in the sea ice and drift across the top of the world.

The 1,550 mile trip will begin in 2019 and will research a place where the Earth's climate is changing quickly.

It's likely to take a year to complete.