India has created history by launching a record 104 satellites on a single mission.

Check out this video of the record-breaking rocket taking off.

All but three of the satellites are from foreign countries, most of them from the United States.

The launch took place from Sriharikota space centre in south India and overtook the previous record of 37 satellites launched by Russia in 2014.

Experts say it shows how India is becoming as a major force in the multi-billion dollar space industry.

The Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, sent the team his congratulations: "This remarkable feat... is yet another proud moment for our space scientific community and the nation. India salutes our scientists".

The Indian government is spending more and more on its space programmes and it also announced plans to send a mission to Venus.

Watch this space!