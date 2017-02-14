Refugee crisis: How war separated me from my family

There are many conflicts taking place in the Middle East.

The fighting has forced millions of people to leave their homes.

One of the results of this is that families can become separated from each other as they make their journey away from their home countries.

Milad told Newsround how the war in Syria led to his family being split up, and how he travelled to Germany on his own to be reunited with his older brother.

