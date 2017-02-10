Our cute-o-meters are off the chart with this one... Take a look at this rare baby antelope that has been born at Chester Zoo!

His name is Thanos, and he's one of the world's smallest breeds of the species.

Sadly, his mum died giving birth, so zookeepers are now raising him but little Thanos is doing well.

At the moment, he only stands at 19cm and this type of antelope normally only grow to around 40cm tall.

In the wild they are found in northeast Africa.

Take a look at Thanos and his wiggly nose.