Animal rescues: Creatures getting stuck in the funniest places
After a power company came across a poor koala with its head stuck in one of their fences (don't worry - it was OK!), we look at other funny animal rescues.
SA Power Networks recently came across a koala in a rather sticky situation. The company tweeted: "It wasn’t a great start to the day for this curious 🐨 who got his head stuck in a fence at our Happy Valley substation. A big thank you to Fauna Rescue SA and our St Mary's crew who released the koala and took him into care for a check-up before his release back into the wild." We're glad he was OK!
Twitter/@SAPowerNetworks
When one Twitter user heard a big crash in her bedroom, she went in to investigate where the noise had come from. We bet the last thing she was expecting to find was her pooch with a coffee table stuck on its head! Oh dear...
Twitter/@mpbbbee
Firefighters were kept busy when this cheeky puppy got his head firmly stuck in a tumble dryer vent hole. It is thought the 12-week-old terrier could see the garden through the hole, and was trying to get outside to play.
Cambs Fire Service
They had to cut away some of the wall in order to rescue Dennis, but as you can see he was rescued safe and sound! Best leave the humans to deal with the tumble dryer next time eh, Dennis?!
Cambs Fire Service
A Coonhound pup called Blaze also got in a pickle when he decided to check out the middle of a truck wheel. His owner had just left him playing in the yard for a couple of hours, but came back to find him completely stuck.
Butte Silver Bow Fire Department
His owner and a vet both failed to get his head loose, so they also had to call in the local fire department to help them out. The emergency services said that they just needed a lot of coconut oil and patience - and some careful ear-tucking and manoeuvring! - but they finally got him out.
Butte Silver Bow Fire Department
Prickles and nets aren't a good combination! This poor hedgehog ended up needing help from the RSPCA after it got tangled in a badminton net. The charity snipped the strings to set it free.
RSPCA
Meanwhile in Sri Lanka, this baby elephant got itself in a bit of a situation when the poor Nelly fell down a drain and couldn't get out! Rescuers had to break open the drain so that they could pull it back to safety. Vets checked it over as well to make sure it hadn't hurt its leg.
Reuters
For many people, taking a bath is supposed to be a relaxing experience - but not for this dog called Emma. She was really unlucky when taking a wash as she got her paw stuck in the plughole. It was stuck so tight that they had to pull the whole plug out so that they could release her.
RSPCA
Over in Connecticut in the US, this deer got a bit stuck. I mean, ice is slippery enough with shoes on, but imagine trying to skate on dainty little hooves! This deer ended up flat on its tummy on a frozen river in Connecticut. Rescuers pulled it back to safety.
NBC
Finally, it would seem this cocker spaniel called Lexi has got a bit in common with Blaze... She got her head stuck through a hole in the wall. It wasn't as easy to set her free as Blaze though. Rescuers had to use a hammer and chisel to crack the wall. She was absolutely fine and hopefully knows to be careful about where she sticks her head in future!