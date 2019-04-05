Pictures: The train-travelling dog and other adventurous animals

This might look like a leaf but its not! It's a praying mantis, a meat-eating insect which had travelled to England in a shipping container all the way from India. The RSPCA was called and they took the little critter to a specialist exotic animals centre. The RSPCA Animal Collection Officer Catherine Strawford said: “It isn’t unusual for us to get calls about spiders coming over from abroad but it is rare for us to get called about a praying mantis. This particular one is very lucky as they have very delicate bodies, which has travelled 4,800 miles across the world!”