Women's marches take place all over the world

Millions of people took to the streets all over the world on Saturday to protest against Donald Trump becoming American president. They were hoping to raise awareness of women's rights.
The biggest protest was in America's Capital Washington DC, it's estimated that more than 500,000 people marched against President Trump. This is because protestors think their rights could be under threat from the new president, after the negative comments he has made about women in the past, such as calling them "ugly" and "pigs".
People in Amsterdam in the Netherlands marched in support of women all over the world. Their message was about hope and not giving up.
London joined in on the protest with organisers saying that between 80,000 and 100,000 people had taken part. Belfast, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester and Bristol were some of the other UK cities holding protests.
Crowds turned out in many European cities, including Berlin in Germany, their message: Fight for women's rights and freedoms. They came together in support of the Women's March in Washington.
People of all ages and backgrounds in China and Thailand turned up to the protests, marching in support of women.
The protester's sign reads 'I am a woman' as thousands of people turn out to the protest in Paris, France.
African countries including Ghana and South Africa marched in support of women all over the world. President Trump has responded to the protests on Twitter by saying: "Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don't always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views".