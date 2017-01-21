Konta through to fourth round of the Australian Open

Getty Images

British tennis player Johanna Konta has beaten former world number one Caroline Wozniacki to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Johanna looked very comfortable during the match. Beating her opponent 6-3 6-1 in 75 minutes.

She said "I definitely played at a high level today,"

"Caroline really makes you work for it and doesn't give you anything so I am happy with my level."

Konta has won eight games in a row this year and last year she reached the semi-finals in Melbourne, but didn't make it all the way.

Fans are hoping her winning streak will last.