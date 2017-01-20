play
Watch Newsround

Sports heroes take the Mascot Challenge

This summer will see the Athletics World Championships take place in London.

You can expect to see loads of Olympic and Paralympic heroes in action - but what will the mascot look like?

Well, Blue Peter is launching a new competition for you to design the mascots for the London 2017 IAAF World Championships.

The judges are some familiar sporting faces - Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill and Paralympian Richard Whitehead.

Jenny caught up with them to put their previous mascot knowledge to the test.

What will they score out of five? Watch and see…

Watch more videos

Video

Sports heroes take the Mascot Challenge

Video

What's on Boris Johnson's to-do list?

Video

Who is Boris Johnson and what does he stand for?

Video

Why are insects so amazing?

Video

Put yourself on the Moon with CBBC Buzz

Video

The best weird and wacky bugs

Video

A look back at Nelson Mandela's life

Video

Who is Jeremy Hunt and what does he stand for?

Video

Lion King stars hit premiere red carpet

Video

Disney boss: Our characters need to reflect the world we live in

Video

Why is the weather so bad in Europe?

Video

Why does Korea have beauty spas for kids?

Video

'I spent 18 hours a day watching YouTube'

Top Stories

deckchairs.

Today is hottest UK July day on record

comments
fortnite-world-cup

It's time for the Fortnite World Cup finals!

poo-emojis.

The benefits of saying the word 'poo' (yes, really)

comments
Newsround Home