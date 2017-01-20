This summer will see the Athletics World Championships take place in London.

You can expect to see loads of Olympic and Paralympic heroes in action - but what will the mascot look like?

Well, Blue Peter is launching a new competition for you to design the mascots for the London 2017 IAAF World Championships.

The judges are some familiar sporting faces - Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill and Paralympian Richard Whitehead.

Jenny caught up with them to put their previous mascot knowledge to the test.

What will they score out of five? Watch and see…