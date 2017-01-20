Sports heroes take the Mascot Challenge
This summer will see the Athletics World Championships take place in London.
You can expect to see loads of Olympic and Paralympic heroes in action - but what will the mascot look like?
Well, Blue Peter is launching a new competition for you to design the mascots for the London 2017 IAAF World Championships.
The judges are some familiar sporting faces - Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill and Paralympian Richard Whitehead.
Jenny caught up with them to put their previous mascot knowledge to the test.
What will they score out of five? Watch and see…