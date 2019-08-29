Strictly Come Dancing: Animals named after famous people
A monkey at London Zoo has just been named after the astronaut Buzz Aldrin. It got us wondering if any other animals have been named after famous people? Check out these pics.
How cute is this guy? He’s been named after the astronaut Buzz Aldrin in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the world-famous moon landing. He's only three weeks old and is a white naped mangabey - one of the world’s rarest primates! Team leader at London Zoo, Daniel Simmonds, said: “Buzz is an important new arrival here at the Zoo, and we hope his future is as prosperous as that of [Buzz]!”
These tiny twin creatures have been named after Strictly Come Dancing stars Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara. The Emperor Tamarin monkeys were given the names when Aljaz and Jeanette made a recent visit to Blackpool. Adam Kenyon from Blackpool Zoo said: “We hope [Aljaz and Janette] will be back to visit very soon, and we will be cheering them on when Strictly returns!”
US President Donald Trump has a moth-lookalike and scientists have named it after him. The moth was discovered by scientist Dr Vazrick Nazari when they were looking at a collection of moths from the Museum of Entomology, at the University of California in America, and was named Neopalpa donaldtrumpi. The scientist said the moth's bright blonde scales and unique hairdo reminded them of the president-elect.
Barack Obama was the US President before Donald Trump and he also has an animal named after him! It was to honour his conservation work in the Pacific when scientists named a maroon and gold fish Tosanoides Obama, after him. It was found off Kure Atoll at the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument near Hawaii.
This beautiful butterfly was named Euptychia attenboroughi in honour of Sir David Attenborough, who has a huge love of butterflies. They live in tropical forests in places like Colombia and Brazil and are very, very rare. This isn't the only animal named after Sir Attenborough. There are actually a number of creatures bearing his famous name.
Now, this is the Beyonce fly, aka the Scaptia beyonceae, a rare species of horse fly that lives in Queensland, Australia. So this isn't just one animal named after the star...but a whole species! Sadly it can’t sing Crazy in Love like she can, but inspired by one of her outfits, scientist Bryan Lessard said it was the “unique dense golden hairs on the fly’s abdomen that led me to name this fly in honour of the performer”.
Prince Charles is famous for being the Queen's son, but also for his work to help protect rainforests around the world! To honour him, a species of tree frog was named after him. Hyloscirtus princecharlesi, or the Prince Charles stream tree frog, was first discovered by Dr Luis A Coloma in 2008 among specimens collected from Cotacachi-Cayapas National Park, Ecuador for a museum.
You will most probably recognise the man on the left as Sith Lord, Darth Vader. But don't worry if you cant name the beetle next to him. It is in fact a slime beetle called Agathidium vaderi. The slime beetle was named by scientists Kelly B Miller and Quentin D Wheeler because its "broad, shiny, helmet-like head" reminded them of the Star Wars villain. Easy to see why!