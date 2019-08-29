Strictly Come Dancing: Animals named after famous people

Now, this is the Beyonce fly, aka the Scaptia beyonceae, a rare species of horse fly that lives in Queensland, Australia. So this isn't just one animal named after the star...but a whole species! Sadly it can’t sing Crazy in Love like she can, but inspired by one of her outfits, scientist Bryan Lessard said it was the “unique dense golden hairs on the fly’s abdomen that led me to name this fly in honour of the performer”.