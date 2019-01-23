play
How to walk on ice without slipping

Snow and icy conditions are causing problems across the UK and there could be more on the way. Jenny takes a look at how to stay upright on the ice.

Apparently walking like a penguin is the best way to avoid slipping on pavements as the weather gets colder.

.When humans walk normally, body weight is split almost evenly over both legs, which the doctors say increases the risk of losing your balance and falling on slippery surfaces.

So we went to test the theory. Will walking like a penguin help Jenny's balance?

