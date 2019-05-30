Bauble, pipes, Lego, an oil rig: Weirdest things to wash up on a beach

Police officers called to a beach in Wapping to investigate a possible 'unexploded device' were surprised to learn that it was in fact... a Christmas bauble. Tower Hamlets Police shared a picture of the bauble on Twitter, saying: "Officers were called to Wapping to investigate a possible unexploded device that had been washed up on the shore. Luckily, upon closer inspection, it is a giant glittery Christmas bauble! 🎄🎅" People responded by joking about how big the Christmas tree must have been to hold a bauble of that size!