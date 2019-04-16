play
Watch Newsround

The world's weirdest roads and streets

Last updated at 11:32
Lombard Street San FranciscoGetty Images

Anyone hoping to drive down the world's most crooked street in San Francisco may now have to pay a fee.

The road, with eight hairpin turns in just 400m, is so popular with tourists it's causing a problem for people who live there.

City bosses say charging drivers up to $10 (around £8) will help ease traffic jams and noise on the unusual road. But, it's not the only strange street in the world...

Steepest
Baldwin StreetGetty Images

Baldwin Street in Dunedin, New Zealand, is officially the world's steepest paved road.

It's 350m long and for almost every 3m you walk, you go up almost a metre in height - that's steep!

Narrowest

The narrowest street is in Reutlingen, Germany. It is called Spreuerhofstrasse and when officially measured in 2006 it was just 31cm at the narrowest point.

Shortest
Ebenezer PlaceGoogle

The record for the shortest street is held by Ebenezer Place in Caithness, Scotland. It officially got measured in 2006 with a length of just 2.05 metres. It's so small there's only one doorway on the street.

Longest in winter

The Wapusk Trail road, at 467 miles in length, is constructed each year in Canada. It's thought to be the longest seasonal winter road in the world and is built on snow and ice each January giving road access for a few weeks to remote areas.

Most complicated
Magic Roundabout in SwindonGoogle

The Magic Roundabout in Swindon England definitely takes some beating. It has five mini-roundabouts clustered around a central roundabout.

Widest
Monumental Axis in BrasiliaGetty Images

The widest road in the world is the Monumental Axis, in Brasilia, the capital of Brazil. The six-lane boulevard was opened in April 1960 and is 250m wide.

Longest
Pan American HighwayGetty Images

The Pan-American Highway from Alaska in the USA to Brasilia in Brazil, South America is over 15,000 miles long and is the longest road - apart from a gap between the countries of Panama and Colombia - that you can drive along.

Most lanes
The San Francisco Bay Bridge toll plazaGetty Images

The USA's freeways can have loads of lanes on each side but the record breaker is along the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge which has 23 lanes east-bound through the tolls.

Top Stories

Litter pickers holding a discarded shoe

#Trashtag challenge to paddleboarding - the amazing ways you're cleaning our planet

comments
1
Notre-Dame in Paris

Notre-Dame: Why is the cathedral so important to so many people?

Climate Change Protesters

Climate change protesters target cities around the world

Newsround Home