Reddit/ AP

Tennis star Serena Williams has announced that she is getting married.

She posted a poem on the social media site Reddit to say that her boyfriend, Alexis Ohanian, had asked her to marry him.

She said he proposed to her in Rome, where they first met - and she said yes.

Reddit Serena posted this poem to make the announcement

Serena won her seventh Wimbledon title this year, taking her to 22 Grand Slam titles overall.

AP Serena is currently world number two in the rankings, behind Germany's Angelique Kerber.

Alexis is the co-founder of Reddit and started it in 2005, with his friend from college.