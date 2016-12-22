Storm Barbara could affect travel this Christmas

PA

Weather officials are warning people to take care if they are travelling, as Storm Barbara nears the UK.

The Met Office, which monitors the weather in the UK, has issued an amber weather warning for parts of Scotland - which means they should be prepared for bad weather.

They say the worst weather will hit the UK on Friday and Saturday.

Winds of up to 90mph are also predicted to hit the north of Scotland.

Grahame Madge, a spokesperson for the Met Office, said: "We have had the good fortune to be able to issue the weather warnings ahead of Storm Barbara coming, with plenty of time hopefully for people to change their plans if they need to.

"But the nature of the storm means it still has the potential to have an impact on power supplies, structures, and disrupt bridge and ferry crossings."