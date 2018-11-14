What's happening in Yemen?

Getty Images These children have been forced to flee from their home as a result of the fighting in Yemen. Here, they are gathered around a cooking fire in a refugee camp north of the capital city Sanaa

Yemen is a country in the Middle East, to the east of North Africa and south of Saudi Arabia, Syria and Iraq.

The country as we know it today was actually formed quite recently, when south Yemen and north Yemen - which believe the country should be run in different ways - joined together in 1990, after many years of fighting.

However, since then, the fighting has not stopped and there is a civil war taking place, which has made life for those living in the country extremely tough.

Currently, Yemen is suffering from what is being called the world's worst humanitarian crisis in the last 100 years, with many people not having the essentials that they need to survive, like food, water and shelter.

Yemen, as you can see on the map, is situated in the Middle East, to the south of Iraq, Syria and Saudi Arabia

An important battle for a city called Hudaydah is taking place which could be an important factor in what happens next in this war.

But the United Nations - an organisation which works to bring peace - has warned that, despite this, the humanitarian crisis in the country could in fact be about to get much worse.

Find out more about why there is still a conflict in Yemen and the impact it has had with Newsround's guide.

What has happened since Yemen was formed?

Despite joining together in 1990, the north and south of the country still disagreed with each other.

Fighting between the government and anti-government fighters called the Houthi (also known as 'rebels') continued.

The situation reached a peak in 2011 when protests led to the president at the time, Ali Abdallah Saleh, resigning and his deputy, Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, taking over.

Reuters Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi (in this picture) is the official president of Yemen, but the rebels do not agree with him and his government

However, the fighting still didn't stop, as Mr Hadi struggled to keep everyone in the country happy.

At the end of 2014, the country descended into civil war, when the rebels - backed by Iran - took over the capital city of Yemen called Sanaa.

President Hadi fled to Saudi Arabia next door, which leads a group of 10 countries called a coalition in support of the Yemeni government.

Getty Images This petrol station in the Yemeni capital Sanaa was hit by an airstrike in May 2018

In March 2015, Saudi Arabia and its supporting countries started bombing Yemen. They said they wanted to push out the Houthis and reinstate the legitimate government.

When President Hadi fled, he set up a temporary capital in a different city in Yemen called Aden, and has still not been able to return to Sanaa.

This civil war is still going on today and the country is locked in a difficult situation.

What is the situation at the moment?

The Houthi rebels don't accept that Hadi's government makes their rules. They believe in a new ruling group, with a leader called Mohammed Ali al-Houthi.

Reuters These Houthi rebels do not believe that Hadi's government makes their rules

However, much of the rest of the world - including the UK and the US - do not accept this. They both support the government in Saudi Arabia.

So, it is a civil war that has become more of a regional one, as other countries have got involved.

Earlier in 2016, the United Nations - which is an organisation which works to bring peace - helped to make the two sides talk to each other to try to sort out their problems.

But after three months, the talking stopped and the fighting continued.

Getty Images Here is British Prime Minister Theresa May greeting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Downing Street in March 2018

At the moment, pro-government forces are closing in on the city of Hudayah in what they are calling Operation Golden Victory. The fight for Hudayah could change the course of the civil war.

The city's port is where 80% of Yemen's food comes into the country and the majority of its humanitarian aid, but pro-government forces say that rebels are importing weapons here.

But the UN thinks that many people could die as a result of this operation. It says an attack on the port would be "catastrophic".

The UK and others have called for a ceasefire in Yemen. The United States and Britain pressed Saudi Arabia and its allies to end the war against the Houthi.

But they continue to sell weapons to Saudi Arabia, which leads the pro-government forces, so this helps the fighting to continue.

Another thing making the situation in Yemen more difficult is that it has become a place for extreme groups, like Al-Qaeda and the group that calls itself Islamic State, to base themselves and grow stronger.

It has also always been one of the poorest Arab countries, which has made it difficult to deal with the situation.

What's being done to help people living there?

The fighting has had a devastating impact on normal people trying to live their lives in Yemen.

Charities are working hard to try to help them.

EPA Millions of people have had to leave their homes in Yemen because of fighting in the country, like this girl and her sister

A UK organisation called the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC), which represents 13 aid charities, launched a big appeal asking for people to donate money to help make sure that people in Yemen have what they need to live.

At the end of 2016, the British Red Cross - a charity represented by the DEC - said: "The ongoing conflict in Yemen has devastated millions of people's lives."

European Photopress Agency Millions of people's lives have been affected by the civil war, like this mother and her son who have had to leave their home to live in a temporary shelter

Restricted deliveries of food and fuel, and roads and buildings being destroyed, has led to millions of people not having the basics essentials they need to live.

A blockade by the Saudi coalition has meant that the price of food has got incredibly expensive and many people cannot afford to eat. Currently, two in every three people in Yemen rely completely on food aid.

People also don't have access to the healthcare they need. In 2017, there was an outbreak of cholera in Yemen, due to poor sanitation and people not being able to get the treatment they needed, which killed many people.

Head of the World Food Programme David Beasley told the BBC that the situation is "very, very bad", he said. "We need this war to end."

European Photopress Agency The fighting has meant that many people don't have access to things that they need, like medical care. Here, a woman and children wait to be treated in a medical centre

With airports closed and borders blocked, many people are unable to leave the country, despite the problems. Thousands of people have also been killed and injured in the fighting.

