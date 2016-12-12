How does the dreidel game work?

Jewish children and adults all over the world will soon be celebrating Hanukkah.

It lasts for eight days and reminds Jews of a time over 2,000 years ago, when they won a battle against the Greeks to practise their religion freely.

As part of the celebrations, children and adults play a special game, which involves a spinning top called a dreidel.

A dreidel is a cube-shaped dice with a Hebrew letter on each of the four sides.

Find out more about the game and how Jewish people celebrate Hanukkah with Newsround's guide.