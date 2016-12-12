play
Watch Newsround

How does the dreidel game work?

Jewish children and adults all over the world will soon be celebrating Hanukkah.

It lasts for eight days and reminds Jews of a time over 2,000 years ago, when they won a battle against the Greeks to practise their religion freely.

As part of the celebrations, children and adults play a special game, which involves a spinning top called a dreidel.

A dreidel is a cube-shaped dice with a Hebrew letter on each of the four sides.

Find out more about the game and how Jewish people celebrate Hanukkah with Newsround's guide.

Watch more videos

Video

How does the dreidel game work?

Video

Star Wars' Daisy Ridley answers YOUR questions

Video

Can you spot your Christmas elf?

Video

What's on TV this Christmas?

Video

How to always win at Christmas crackers

Video

Karim answers your Strictly Questions

Video

Strictly winners Kelvin and Oti spill the beans!

Video

Check out these awesome drone skills

Video

Meet the twin stars of the new Cats movie!

Video

De'Graft meets the Jumanji stars!

Video

Your advice for Boris Johnson

Video

Here's why 2019 has been the year of Greta Thunberg

Video

Strange News

Video

'If I were prime minister...'

Video

Fake news: What it is and how to spot it

Video

YOUR general election questions - answered

Video

Nikki Lilly's won the Bafta Special Award

Video

Meet the girls who rescue hedgehogs

Video

It's Monday - so here's your Happy News!

Video

Meet the fatberg fighters!

Video

How mass tree planting is helping the environment

Video

Meet the girl fighting plastic in Bali

Video

How Parliament actually works

Top Stories

Hanukiah

What is the story behind Hanukkah?

Mikel Arteta has joined Arsenal and Carlo Ancelotti has joined Chelsea

Two big footie clubs get new managers for Christmas

comments
Australia-fire.

Australia fires at emergency level

comments
Newsround Home