Jewish children and adults all over the world will soon be celebrating Hanukkah.

It lasts for eight days and reminds Jews of a time over 2,000 years ago, when they won a battle against the Greeks to practise their religion freely.

As part of the festival, Jews light a special type of candle called a Hanukiah.

One candle is lit for each day of the festival.

Find out more about Hanukkah with Newsround's guide.