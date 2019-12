Jewish children and adults all over the world will soon be celebrating Hanukkah.

It lasts for eight days and reminds Jews of a time over 2,000 years ago, when they won a battle against the Greeks to practise their religion freely.

The date of the festival changes every year, as it depends on the calendar.

This year, it will start on 24 December.

Find out more about Hanukkah with Newsround's guide.