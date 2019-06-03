Donald Trump: How the US president travels, and other cool ways leaders get around

On board this high-flying glider is one of the most powerful men in the world - Vladimir Putin, President of Russia. Mr Putin is often pictured taking part in adventurous activities, such as horse riding across the wilderness or going in a submarine. Here, Mr Putin is trying to show some Russian cranes which way they should fly for the winter. It's not clear how successful he was, but one thing is for sure - it definitely looks like a lot of fun to fly through the sky!