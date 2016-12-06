Chat: Are your town's Xmas decs fab or a festive fail?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Show us your festive decorations

Christmas is coming fast and you may have noticed lots of decorations going up where you live.

But one thing causing a little bit of a debate is Christmas trees...

Some trees have come up a bit short of what people wanted or expected.

Check out this video to see what Jenny has found out....

But what about your local tree or decorations? Are they a festive failure or a seasonal success?

Well send in your photos and let us know what you think.

Make sure it's just the tree or decorations in the picture and there no people in there or we won't be able to feature it!

Send us your photos and videos here.

