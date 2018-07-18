Dally the horse-riding dog and other animal hitchhikers
Take a look at this adorable photo of what's thought to be the only dog in the world who can ride a horse bareback, and other animals catching lifts on their unusual friends.
Nine-year-old pooch Dally the Jack Russell has formed a special relationship with Spanky, who's a miniature horse. The pair are best buddies and can perform various stunts and tricks together at their ranch in Spokane, USA. Dally and Spanky even have over 10,000 followers on Instagram.
Caters News Agency
These two sneaky snails decided to crawl up onto this dumpy tree frog's head. Sort of makes it look like Princess Leia from Star Wars... don't you think? Tanto Yensen grabbed this photo of his pet in Jakarta, Indonesia when the two snails began climbing on the frog like they wanted to play!
Tanto Yensen/Solent News & Photo Agency
Amateur photographer Martin Le-May snapped this weasel riding on the back of a woodpecker in a park in Essex. Martin thinks the weasel was trying to hurt the woodpecker but also said "I think we may have distracted the weasel as when the woodpecker landed, it managed to escape and the weasel ran into the grass."
Martin Le-May
Here's something you don't see everyday, a monkey riding around on the back of a goat! The unusual duo were found on a farm in Yichun city in China. Local wildlife experts said they would take the monkey to the zoo before releasing it into the wild when it got bigger.
A man in Florida, USA, captured this strange image of a raccoon riding an alligator when out walking with his family. The photographer said after he took the photo, the raccoon jumped off and the alligator disappeared into the water. A lucky escape for this raccoon or maybe he does this all the time!
WFTV
Ok, so the puppy isn't exactly a hitchhiker but who cares, they're too cute not to include! Ten-week-old cheetah cub Emmett and seven-week-old puppy Cullen met at Columbus Zoo and quickly became furry friends. Cheetahs can be quite nervous animals and Zoo staff thought Emmett needed a buddy and this happy puppy seemed the perfect choice.