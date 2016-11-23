Man who killed MP Jo Cox found guilty

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Man found guilty of Jo Cox murder

The trial looking into the attack and killing of MP Jo Cox has finished today.

A man, called Thomas Mair, has been found guilty, and will now be punished.

The judge in the trail said that Thomas Mair should spend the rest of his life in prison.

He also said, Thomas Mair killed Jo because he was racist and hated Jo's beliefs and what she stood for.

Jo Cox's husband, Brendan, said that he felt "nothing but pity for" Mair, and that "Britain is ashamed of him and very proud of Jo."

Rare event

An incident like this is very rare, and it is the first time a Member of Parliament has been attacked and killed in the UK for over 25 years.

If anything in this story has upset you, then you can check out our guide here.